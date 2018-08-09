Dr. Lina Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lina Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Lina Hernandez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 225, Orlando, FL 32803 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING experience!!!!! I am so glad I drove 2 hours to get an appointment with Dr. Hernandez. She was so thorough. She asked me so many questions about my daughters health from birth til now that she is 3. She took her time listening to what I had to say. She went into detail with the plan for my daughter. She didn't make me feel rushed at all. She made me feel like what I had to say was important. She also took all her records and actually reviewed them. I honestly am so glad I came here. I wa
About Dr. Lina Hernandez, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1710189824
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Gastroenterology - (University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital)
- PEDIATRICS, UM/JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, MIAMI, FL
- UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hernandez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
