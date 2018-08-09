Overview

Dr. Lina Hernandez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.



Dr. Hernandez works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Gastroenterology At Celebration in Celebration, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.