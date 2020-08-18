Dr. Leykina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lina Leykina, MD
Dr. Lina Leykina, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Leykina's Office Locations
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-2095
Cvs Pharmacy4360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 818-4360Tuesday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1689817363
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ross University, Roseau
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leykina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leykina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leykina has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leykina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leykina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leykina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leykina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leykina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.