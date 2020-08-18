Overview of Dr. Lina Leykina, MD

Dr. Lina Leykina, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Leykina works at Metro Sleep Medicine PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.