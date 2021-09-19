See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lina Marouf, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lina Marouf, MD

Dr. Lina Marouf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Marouf works at Retina Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marouf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of South Texas
    9910 Huebner Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Retina Associates of South Texas, PA
    315 N San Saba Ste 924, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    Sep 19, 2021
    Awesome Doctor who took the time to explain & showed truly care for my mom's diagnosis.. thank you for saving my mom's eye from sure blindness!
    Maria D. Castedo Eguez — Sep 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lina Marouf, MD
    About Dr. Lina Marouf, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1700999273
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tex Tech U Sch Med|Tex Tech University School Med
    Residency
    • Amer Univ Beirut
    Internship
    • American University Of Beirut
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lina Marouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marouf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marouf works at Retina Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marouf’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marouf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marouf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

