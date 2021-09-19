Dr. Lina Marouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lina Marouf, MD
Overview of Dr. Lina Marouf, MD
Dr. Lina Marouf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Marouf's Office Locations
Retina Associates of South Texas9910 Huebner Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Associates of South Texas, PA315 N San Saba Ste 924, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 615-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor who took the time to explain & showed truly care for my mom's diagnosis.. thank you for saving my mom's eye from sure blindness!
About Dr. Lina Marouf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Marouf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marouf speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marouf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.