Overview

Dr. Lina Mitchell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Mitchell works at Mercy Health Endo Cholesterol & Diabetes Deerfield in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.