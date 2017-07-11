See All Dermatologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Lina Naga, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lina Naga, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Naga works at SkinDC in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SkinDC
    1525 Wilson Blvd Ste 125, Arlington, VA 22209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 966-7127

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Acne
Hair Loss
Rosacea

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 11, 2017
    Dr. Naga is the best dermatologist I’ve ever had, hands down. She is incredibly knowledgeable, caring and efficient. I underwent chemotherapy earlier this year and my skin reacted terribly to the treatment. Dr. Naga’s suggested skin regiment improved my skin tremendously. The office itself is clean, airy, and super high tech – there are iPads near the front entrance and flat screen tablets in each patient’s room. I highly recommend SkinDC!
    Laura in Alexandria, VA — Jul 11, 2017
    About Dr. Lina Naga, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1639460868
    Education & Certifications

    • Cosmetic Dermatology-Dr. Tina Alster
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • George Washington University Hospital
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lina Naga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naga accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Naga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naga has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

