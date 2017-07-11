Dr. Lina Naga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lina Naga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lina Naga, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
SkinDC1525 Wilson Blvd Ste 125, Arlington, VA 22209 Directions (703) 966-7127
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Naga is the best dermatologist I’ve ever had, hands down. She is incredibly knowledgeable, caring and efficient. I underwent chemotherapy earlier this year and my skin reacted terribly to the treatment. Dr. Naga’s suggested skin regiment improved my skin tremendously. The office itself is clean, airy, and super high tech – there are iPads near the front entrance and flat screen tablets in each patient’s room. I highly recommend SkinDC!
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- 1639460868
- Cosmetic Dermatology-Dr. Tina Alster
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
SkinDC
