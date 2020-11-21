Dr. Lina O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lina O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lina O'Brien, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Leawood4370 W 109th St Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5506Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
An amazing surgeon. I have complete confidence in her abilities.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1982608386
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson Medical College
- General Surgery
