Dr. Plantilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lina Plantilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Lina Plantilla, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Plantilla works at
Locations
-
1
Lina S Plantilla MD2514 OCEAN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 934-7373
-
2
Dermatology161 Avenue of the Americas Fl 13, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 242-1023
-
3
Dermatology1855 Richmond 2 Fl Ave Ste 5, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 697-2212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plantilla?
About Dr. Lina Plantilla, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Tagalog
- 1306845599
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plantilla accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plantilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plantilla works at
Dr. Plantilla speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Plantilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plantilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plantilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plantilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.