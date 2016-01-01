Overview of Dr. Lina Restrepo, MD

Dr. Lina Restrepo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Restrepo works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Rocky Point, NY, Covington, LA and Ocean, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.