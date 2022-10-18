Dr. Lina Shammas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shammas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lina Shammas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lina Shammas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern University
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Lina Shammas DO2006 W BURBANK BLVD, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 843-0390
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am new to Dr Shammas and I can say that she truly cares, takes ample time with her visits, and listens and asks questions. She truly cares and I am so glad that we have found her. I have a 16 year old daughter and know that we are in excellent hands. I highly recommend Dr Lina Shammas...!
About Dr. Lina Shammas, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265788947
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
