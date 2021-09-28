Dr. Lincoln Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lincoln Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lincoln Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tulane Univ
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Aaa Gastrointestinal PC495 Fort Washington Ave Ste PE1C, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 795-1021
Eastside Alliance Medical Associates PC250 Park Ave S Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-3237
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for many year and I must say that I am very pleased to have Dr. Hernandez as my provider
About Dr. Lincoln Hernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932137106
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univ
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Indigestion, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
