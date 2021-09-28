Overview

Dr. Lincoln Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tulane Univ



Dr. Hernandez works at Aaa Gastrointestinal PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.