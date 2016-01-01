Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lincoln Hess, MD
Overview
Dr. Lincoln Hess, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 1235 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 987-6515
About Dr. Lincoln Hess, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386671568
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
