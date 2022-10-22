Dr. Lincoln Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lincoln Jimenez, MD
Overview of Dr. Lincoln Jimenez, MD
Dr. Lincoln Jimenez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Metropolitana De Barranquilla, Colombia and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida West Neurosurgical Specialists2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 106, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 739-6485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
I am so relieved after having a cyst removed from my L4 & L5 and some cleaning out of arthritis which had been compressing the spinal nerves by Dr. Jimenez. I was referred by my Neurologist to him. He was absolutely wonderful--from the first time he reviewed my MRI results to the day before surgery when he went over exactly what he would be doing and the possibility of 'what ifs' if they occurred when he opened me up. I was literally up and moving with very little to no pain meds needed within 72 hours. I was able to go back to work from home due to not being able to drive for a couple of weeks. I feel 100% better than I did the day before my surgery. He is very professional and patient with questions or concerns by explaining procedures and results in detail using layman's terms so I understood. His staff is also wonderful and helpful. I only have positive things to say from my experience with Dr. Jimenez and his office.
About Dr. Lincoln Jimenez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003011339
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- Universidad Metropolitana De Barranquilla, Colombia
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jimenez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.