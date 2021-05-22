Dr. Lincoln Lippincott IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippincott IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lincoln Lippincott IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Lincoln Lippincott IV, MD
Dr. Lincoln Lippincott IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lippincott IV's Office Locations
Statesboro ENT & Sinus Center120 S Zetterower Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-7368
East Georgia Regional Medical Center1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-7368
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It was the best visit.. Dr. Lippincott gave me so many helpful things to do with my problem ..He took the time and was so friendly.. I highly recommend he and his staff. Wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Lincoln Lippincott IV, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154320661
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippincott IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippincott IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippincott IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippincott IV works at
Dr. Lippincott IV has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Outer Ear Infection and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippincott IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippincott IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippincott IV.
