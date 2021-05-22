Overview of Dr. Lincoln Lippincott IV, MD

Dr. Lincoln Lippincott IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lippincott IV works at Statesboro ENT & Sinus Center in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Outer Ear Infection and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.