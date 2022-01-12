Dr. Lincoln Roland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lincoln Roland, MD
Overview of Dr. Lincoln Roland, MD
Dr. Lincoln Roland, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their fellowship with Umass Memorial Med Center
Dr. Roland's Office Locations
Panhandle Vascular Surgical Specialists8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 10, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 437-3777Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr Tucker, last year.(2020). Because I had fallen at home. An every time I wore my compression stockings beside my knee would turn Bluish purple an hurt really bad.. But he was Retiring. So I was made an Appt the next year with Dr Roland. It's like he could see. Or at least Knew what to look for with the ultrasound. (Done in office) .and Since he has been treating me(since January 2021) OMG!! Things have been happening. And the bruising stopped. My legs and feet have gone down enough that I can Wear my tennis shoe's again. All thanks to Dr. Roland. And All of his Staff are so Friendly and EXTREMELY knowledgeable. Thanks for Lisa (patients advocate) Working so Long with my PCP and Tactile Medical to get me the Pneumatic compression boots and Entre system. THANK YOU EVERYONE I'm extremely Grateful.
About Dr. Lincoln Roland, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1235365032
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roland has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roland.
