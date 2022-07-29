Dr. Shenje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lincoln Shenje, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lincoln Shenje, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd 1800, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (618) 233-6044
-
2
Capital Region Medical Center3501a W Truman Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 636-0635
-
3
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Clinic - Edwardsville1188 S State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 692-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shenje?
Dr. Shenje took time to review all my test and removed medications that were making me ill. He took time to listen and explain what caused me to be hospitalized . I am happy to say the I am no longer on Blood pressure medications. I feel great.
About Dr. Lincoln Shenje, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Shona
- 1700031382
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenje has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shenje speaks Shona.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenje. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.