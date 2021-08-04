Dr. Lincoln Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lincoln Snyder, MD
Overview of Dr. Lincoln Snyder, MD
Dr. Lincoln Snyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-8281Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Newport Beach Surgical Associates351 Hospital Rd Ste 218, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-9312
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Such an intelligent physician! Dr. Snyder was able to diagnose me when 2 other providers were not. He is amazing and extremely nice!
About Dr. Lincoln Snyder, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1801895180
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
