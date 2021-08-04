Overview of Dr. Lincoln Snyder, MD

Dr. Lincoln Snyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Snyder works at Woodland Memorial Hospital | Woodland, CA in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.