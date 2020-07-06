See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fishers, IN
Dr. Linda Abels, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Abels, MD

Dr. Linda Abels, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They completed their residency with St Vincent Hospital And Health Services

Dr. Abels works at American Health Network in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 100, Fishers, IN 46038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 842-7928

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr. Abel takes time to listen and answer all questions. She is very thorough and knowledgeable. She will follow up after hours with research/additional information if needed. She offers her personal cell phone for patients, if needed.
    — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Linda Abels, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1396718292
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Abels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abels works at American Health Network in Fishers, IN. View the full address on Dr. Abels’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

