Overview of Dr. Linda Balogh, MD

Dr. Linda Balogh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Balogh works at University Michigan Health Center in Canton, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.