Dr. Linda Banta, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Stone Oak Dermatology109 Gallery Cir Ste 135, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 494-0504
Minimum wait time, good attention to my problem.
- Naval Hospital Pensacola and Naval Hospital
- Naval Hospital Pensacola and Naval Hospital
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Banta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banta has seen patients for Athlete's Foot and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Banta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.