Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD

Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Gate, CA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Barkodar works at Alan O Khadavi MD in South Gate, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barkodar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brookdale Medical Center Inc.
    2809 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 567-9909
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills Vein Institute
    9400 Brighton Way Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 683-0180
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Renaissance Health Services
    8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 408, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 295-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UniCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1124288147
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai medical center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkodar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkodar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkodar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkodar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkodar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkodar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkodar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

