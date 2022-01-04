Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkodar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD
Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Gate, CA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Barkodar's Office Locations
Brookdale Medical Center Inc.2809 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Directions (323) 567-9909
Beverly Hills Vein Institute9400 Brighton Way Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 683-0180Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Renaissance Health Services8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 408, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 295-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barkodar is one of the best doctors I have ever seen. She is not only extremely knowledgeable and solution driven in ways I have never experienced in my healthcare but is kind and caring in her approach. She takes her time with you and makes sure your concerns are addressed to your satisfaction. Should you have a concern she cannot confidently answer, she will confer or research with her colleagues to provide the best possible answer/approach. She is truly invested in you as her patient and your health. I cannot say enough about how wonderful she is.
About Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1124288147
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Barkodar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkodar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkodar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkodar speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkodar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkodar.
