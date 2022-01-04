Overview of Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD

Dr. Linda Barkodar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Gate, CA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Barkodar works at Alan O Khadavi MD in South Gate, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.