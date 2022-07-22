See All General Surgeons in Port Arthur, TX
Dr. Linda Bergal, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Port Arthur, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Linda Bergal, MD

Dr. Linda Bergal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. They completed their residency with Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium

Dr. Bergal works at Steward Surgical Clinic in Port Arthur, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bergal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Surgical Clinic
    2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 501A, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 833-9797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Linda Bergal, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558595389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Bergal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergal works at Steward Surgical Clinic in Port Arthur, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bergal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

