Overview of Dr. Linda Bogar, MD

Dr. Linda Bogar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Bogar works at Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.