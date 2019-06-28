Overview

Dr. Linda Boxum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Boxum works at Dr. Michael Boxum Family Medicine in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.