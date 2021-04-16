Dr. Linda Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Bradley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Bradley, MD
Dr. Linda Bradley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-3435Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Pointe Hospital20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-6877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bradley is a very pleasant, knowledgeable, compassionate doctor. She informed me of my condition and told me the best scenario for moving forward. She removed a polyp and found it to be noncancerous - something that has been a problem for me for over ten years. Excellent surgeon, no repercussions or after effects. Thanks Dr. Bradley!
About Dr. Linda Bradley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
