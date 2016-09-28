Dr. Brecher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Brecher, DO
Overview of Dr. Linda Brecher, DO
Dr. Linda Brecher, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Brecher's Office Locations
Bcima LLC651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 871-7070
Rowan SOM - Department of Internal Medicine42 E Laurel Rd Ste Scc, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions (856) 566-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brecher is absolutely the best. I spent 2 years in horrible pain, and she was the only doctor to know what was wrong with me, and give me help, even though it was not a rheumatological disease. She spends lots of time with her patients, asks all the right questions and is truly concerned with patients' care. I have yet to meet a doctor better than her.
About Dr. Linda Brecher, DO
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Univ
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
