Overview of Dr. Linda Brown, MD

Dr. Linda Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Brown works at Optum Primary Care in Torrance, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.