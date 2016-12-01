Dr. Linda Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Brown, MD
Dr. Linda Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Torrance Specialty3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-0811Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Health Care Partners Inc.2025 E Route 66, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 852-4972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My kids pediatrician for last 16 years. She is simply the best. Attentive, caring, professional, simply the best.
About Dr. Linda Brown, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.