Overview of Dr. Linda Burk, MD

Dr. Linda Burk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Burk works at Linda L Burk MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.