Dr. Linda Burns, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Burns, DO
Dr. Linda Burns, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Buffalo Rheumatology and Medicine Pllc3055 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Burns for about 10 years and I feel she has done a great job keeping my RA under control. I am 66 and maintaining a work schedule is important to my overall mental and physical well being. She has made this possible and is in tune with my physical limitations. Also, patient portal is remarkably quick to answer your questions and needs.
About Dr. Linda Burns, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1205082666
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.