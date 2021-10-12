See All Rheumatologists in Orchard Park, NY
Rheumatology
Overview of Dr. Linda Burns, DO

Dr. Linda Burns, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Burns works at Buffalo Rheumatology in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burns' Office Locations

    Buffalo Rheumatology and Medicine Pllc
    3055 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 675-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Linda Burns, DO

    • Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Burns, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns works at Buffalo Rheumatology in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

    Dr. Burns has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

