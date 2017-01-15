See All Dermatologists in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Linda Cappiello, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (4)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Linda Cappiello, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Cappiello works at Linda Cappiello MD in Hoboken, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Linda Cappiello
    400 GRAND ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 656-5257

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Linda Cappiello, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881853455
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cappiello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cappiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cappiello works at Linda Cappiello MD in Hoboken, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cappiello’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappiello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cappiello.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

