Overview

Dr. Linda Chin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.



Dr. Chin works at Family Care North, P.C. in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.