Dr. Linda Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Chiu, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Chiu, MD
Dr. Linda Chiu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu's Office Locations
-
1
Linda D Chiu M D Inc.407 Uluniu St Ste 212, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 262-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiu?
Dr. Chiu operated on my stage 4 head and neck cancer in 2004 and did a superb job as a surgeon. I'm alive and well 15+ years later! She is great with patients.
About Dr. Linda Chiu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023144466
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.