Overview of Dr. Linda Chow, MD

Dr. Linda Chow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Chow works at Swedish First Hill Primary Care in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.