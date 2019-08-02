Dr. Linda Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Chuang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Chuang, MD
Dr. Linda Chuang, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Chuang's Office Locations
Hand Therapy Institute36-42 Newark St Ste 301, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 222-8808
- 2 79 Hudson St Ste 203, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 222-8819
- 3 6 Forest Ave # 205, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 880-6767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chuang has significantly helped me over the past two and a half years. I no longer struggle with crippling anxiety because of her guidance. She is warm, attentive, and very knowledgeable in her field. I highly recommend her. Dr. Chuang really takes the time to listen and understand you, so she can help you in the most careful way possible.
About Dr. Linda Chuang, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- English
- 1518099175
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuang accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.