Dr. Linda Chung, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Chung, MD

Dr. Linda Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Chung works at Orange Coast Women's Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orange Coast Womens Medical Group
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 829-5500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orange Coast Women's Medical Group
    16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 829-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Memorialcare Medical Group Irvine (sand Canyon) - Obstetrics & Gynecology Services
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 275, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 770-4115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 27, 2018
    She did a great job. I can’t imagine why anyone find her other than professional and knowledgeable.
    CA — Nov 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Linda Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053314211
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

