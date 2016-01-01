Overview

Dr. Linda Clemons, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Clemons works at Florence Family Practice in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.