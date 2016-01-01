Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Cummings, MD
Dr. Linda Cummings, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hospital11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-5386Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Uhhs Westlake Surgery Center960 Clague Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2060
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437362944
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
