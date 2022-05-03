Dr. Linda Cuomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Cuomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Cuomo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Cuomo works at
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Middletown Urologic Associates P.c.807 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
No matter how busy Dr Cuomo May be, she sits down and listens to my concerns be them cardiac related or not. She is willing to help me to negotiate the health care system and make good choices. If more doctors acted as she does fewer patients would be dissatisfied and would heal better.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1710145008
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Cuomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuomo has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.