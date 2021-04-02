Dr. Linda Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Do, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Do, MD
Dr. Linda Do, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX.
Dr. Do's Office Locations
Five Point Urgent Care Physicians Pllc1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 115, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 267-6200
Roberto Lopez D.o. Internal Medicine Clinicpa9500 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 100, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (469) 800-2575
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Linda Do was amazing. She took on my pregnancy care when I was 28 weeks along, and I could not have asked for a better person to deliver my baby. She was attentive during every appointment, and answered any questions without rushing. With this being my first pregnancy, I felt so at ease every time she walked in the door. And front office staff are always a joy to be around as well. Delivering with Dr. Do was the best choice, and I would do it again in a heartbeat. If you are in search of a OBGYN this is the person you need to visit.
About Dr. Linda Do, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Do has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
