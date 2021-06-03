Overview of Dr. Linda Dubay, MD

Dr. Linda Dubay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Dubay works at Dubay Jacob Silapaswan Orfanou in Novi, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.