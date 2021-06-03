See All General Surgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. Linda Dubay, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Novi, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Dubay, MD

Dr. Linda Dubay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Dubay works at Dubay Jacob Silapaswan Orfanou in Novi, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dubay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael J. Jacobs M. D. PC
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 504, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 662-4333
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Genesys Regional Medical Center
    1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-5000
  3. 3
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-4170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Linda Dubay, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770591786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Dubay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dubay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dubay has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

