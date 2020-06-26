Dr. Linda Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Elkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Elkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School Of Med Program and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Locations
Aspire Fertility Dallas16415 Addison Rd Ste 900, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (214) 414-3806
- 2 1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 205, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 840-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Aspire Fertility was AMAZING for our IVF journey. Dr. Elkins and our nurse, Stephanie, were Godsends for us. Dr. Elkins went through IVF herself, so she's very knowledgeable and knows first-hand what the procedure is like. She always answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns, and I never felt rushed when I was with her. She genuinely cared about us. Stephanie always contacted me quickly when I had questions about anything from how I should be feeling to how to do the injections, and she was such a cheerleader for us. All of the nurses were nice, the front desk girl was always welcoming, and Oby, the Embryologist is fantastic! I would highly recommend Aspire Dallas to anyone. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't have our beautiful baby girl today!
About Dr. Linda Elkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Sch of Med
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Emory University School Of Med Program
- University of Kansas
