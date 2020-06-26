See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Addison, TX
Dr. Linda Elkins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Linda Elkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School Of Med Program and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Elkins works at Aspire Fertility in Addison, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Fertility Dallas
    16415 Addison Rd Ste 900, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 414-3806
  2. 2
    1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 205, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 840-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Aspire Fertility was AMAZING for our IVF journey. Dr. Elkins and our nurse, Stephanie, were Godsends for us. Dr. Elkins went through IVF herself, so she's very knowledgeable and knows first-hand what the procedure is like. She always answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns, and I never felt rushed when I was with her. She genuinely cared about us. Stephanie always contacted me quickly when I had questions about anything from how I should be feeling to how to do the injections, and she was such a cheerleader for us. All of the nurses were nice, the front desk girl was always welcoming, and Oby, the Embryologist is fantastic! I would highly recommend Aspire Dallas to anyone. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't have our beautiful baby girl today!
    J. Middleton — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Linda Elkins, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871796078
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Sch of Med
    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School Of Med Program
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

