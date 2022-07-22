Overview

Dr. Linda Farkas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, UC Davis Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Farkas works at GEORGIA CANCER CENTER DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA in Augusta, GA with other offices in Dallas, TX and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.