Dr. Linda Farkas, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Farkas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, UC Davis Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Farkas works at GEORGIA CANCER CENTER DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA in Augusta, GA with other offices in Dallas, TX and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Cancer Center Downtown Augusta
    818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 400, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 722-4245
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  3. 3
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-5831
  4. 4
    University of California Davis Medical Group
    2221 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-2680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • UC Davis Medical Center
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Explained things well Very kind caring Has an amazing knowledge Glad I found her I have seen other surgeons before I met Dr Farkas And they left me confused not her thanks for help
    — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Linda Farkas, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    • 1558334730
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Hospital
    • Cook Co Hospital University Ill College Med
    • U Ill Coll Med|U Ill Coll Med|U Ill Coll Med|University Ill College Med|University Ill College Med|University Ill College Med
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
