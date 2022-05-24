See All Family Doctors in Tomball, TX
Dr. Linda Flower, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Linda Flower, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Flower works at Tomagwa Ministries Medical Clinic in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tomagwa Ministries Medical Clinic
    455 School St Ste 30, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3942
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

HIV Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
HIV Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 24, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr Flower for several years. She is friendly, attentive and actively engaged with me in my office visits. She is very easy to talk to and offers options if there are any conflicts with finances, transportation, alternate care. I highly recommend Dr. Flower.
Jackie Thomas — May 24, 2022
Photo: Dr. Linda Flower, MD
About Dr. Linda Flower, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396920351
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Baylor Affil Hosps|Baylor College Of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Linda Flower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flower has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flower works at Tomagwa Ministries Medical Clinic in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Dr. Flower’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Flower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flower.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

