Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Flynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Dr. Flynn works at
South Tampa Dermatology2605 W Swann Ave Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 872-9551
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Flynn listens well and is ready to take action to improve whatever your skin issue. She speaks at the speed of heat but has assistants who take notes and run through her directions following her warp-speed analysis. I have no doubt that Dr. Flynn's treatments and recommendations will be effective and feel fortunate to have her services nearby. She is excellent at providing on-the-job training to her staff who perform in a professional and very courteous manner.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University of Rochester
- Dermatology
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.