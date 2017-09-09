Dr. Linda Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Freilich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Linda Freilich M.d P.A.101 E Wheel Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 569-2929
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best doctor I have seen in my entire life, she did exhaustive blood work which uncovered a previously undiagnosed condition and opened the door for effectively targeting my main health problem. Previous healthcare professionals took my health at face value which left me continually in pain and disabled. Dr. Freilich dug up a root cause which has given me new direction for effective treatment.
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518145010
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freilich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freilich speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.
