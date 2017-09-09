See All Nephrologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Linda Freilich, MD

Nephrology
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Freilich, MD

Dr. Linda Freilich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Freilich works at Linda Freilich M.d P.A. in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freilich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Freilich M.d P.A.
    101 E Wheel Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 569-2929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 09, 2017
    Best doctor I have seen in my entire life, she did exhaustive blood work which uncovered a previously undiagnosed condition and opened the door for effectively targeting my main health problem. Previous healthcare professionals took my health at face value which left me continually in pain and disabled. Dr. Freilich dug up a root cause which has given me new direction for effective treatment.
    Brian Shelton in Delat, Pennsylvania — Sep 09, 2017
    About Dr. Linda Freilich, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518145010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freilich works at Linda Freilich M.d P.A. in Bel Air, MD. View the full address on Dr. Freilich’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

