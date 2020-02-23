Dr. Linda Globerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Globerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Globerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Globerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Globerman works at
Locations
Jeffrey K. Lander M.d. Ph.d. Inc.16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 612, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (310) 798-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of hers for many years. She is very thorough and truly listens to you. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Linda Globerman, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Globerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Globerman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Globerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Globerman works at
Dr. Globerman has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Globerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Globerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Globerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Globerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Globerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.