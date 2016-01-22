Overview

Dr. Linda Harrison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Opportunity Medical in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.