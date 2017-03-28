See All Oncologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD

Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine

Dr. Hendricks works at Central Georgia Cancer Care in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hendricks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Georgia Cancer Care
    800 1st St Ste 410, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7068

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Houston Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Neutropenia
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Neutropenia
Sickle Cell Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hip Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks works at Central Georgia Cancer Care in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hendricks’s profile.

    Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

