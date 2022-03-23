Overview of Dr. Kinda Hipps, MD

Dr. Kinda Hipps, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ.



Dr. Hipps works at Rutgers Health in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.