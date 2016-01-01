Overview of Dr. Linda Ho, DPM

Dr. Linda Ho, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Dr Gregory Morris, DPM in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.