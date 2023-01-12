Overview of Dr. Linda Hsu, MD

Dr. Linda Hsu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Office in Downey, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.