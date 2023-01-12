See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Downey, CA
Dr. Linda Hsu, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Hsu, MD

Dr. Linda Hsu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu works at Office in Downey, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    11101 La Reina Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    411 E Huntington Dr # 107-359, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 867-2796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Anemia
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mrs. Robyn D. Love — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Linda Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1679682876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
